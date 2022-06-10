dotmoovs’ MOOV.CLUB Launches NFT Sneakers for Tik-Tok Dance Battles

Tallinn, Estonia, 10th June, 2022, Chainwire

Move2earn app dotmoovs has launched an NFT sneaker collection that rewards Tik-Tokers, hip-hoppers, movers, and shakers. 4,444 SNKRS have been released as NFTs under the MOOV.CLUB brand, powered by dotmooovs’ social-fi and metaverse technology.

Move2earn is the fastest growing crypto vertical and dotmoovs taps directly into it, enabling SNKR wearers to participate in epic Tik-Tok dance-offs and earn crypto prizes for their fancy footwork. Armed with the dotmoovs app, participants simply require their smartphone camera and a SNKR NFT to get started.

Avid dancers and movers will earn MOOV tokens for their efforts, while those who are camera-shy can rent their virtual sneakers out and generate a passive income. On June 8, the MOOV token was listed on Kucoin exchange, with an introductory promotion rewarding SNKR buyers with $100 of MOOV tokens in their Kucoin account.

Having developed models for names such as Snoop Dogg, Floyd Mayweather, and Neymar, MOOV.CLUB has partnered with one of the most prominent names in the fashion industry, Leandro Lopes, to introduce an exclusive pair of sneakers. Lead designer for the MOOV.CLUB collections is Hugo Melo, who famously designs footwear for Le Mans race drivers among other Grand Prix drivers.

Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), dotmoovs rewards SNKRS owners for performing football tricks, dancing, or playing any other performative sport. The dotmoovs app blurs the lines between virtual reality and the physical world while incentivizing users to move more and earn more for performing the tasks they love.

About dotmoovs

dotmoovs is an AI-powered app that rewards its users interacting and getting active. After selecting an NFT, app users can don their virtual sneakers and play in their favorite sports, either by mimicking a coach or by performing freestyle tricks.. Players earn MOOV tokens for winning battles or renting their sneakers to other app users.

