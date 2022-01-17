Dusk Network (DUSK) has been one of the best crypto performers over the last week or so. The token has seen massive surges and is expected to maintain some of this momentum in the coming days. But is DUSK a worthy buy in the long run? Is this the perfect time to get in? The analysis is below but first some highlights:

The Dusk Network (DUSK) has seen gains of nearly 70% over the last 7 days, making it one of the best performers in crypto right now.

At the time of reporting, the token was trading at around $1.05, up about 8% in 24 hours

DUSK also saw surges in its trading volume, increasing by over 60% in 24 hours.

Data Source: Tradingview

Dusk Network (DUSK) – price prediction and analysis

It’s been a superb 7 days for Dusk Network (DUSK). After falling behind for the most part of January, the token is rebounding sharply, earning nearly 70% in value over the last week. DUSK has also managed to surge past the crucial psychological threshold of $1.

At the time of writing, the coin was trading at $1.05, up about 8% in intraday trading. DUSK also has a reported market cap of about $404 million. There is therefore quite some potential for it to grow further albeit it is still outside the top 100 cryptos.

Is it a good time to buy Dusk Network (DUSK)?

Dusk Network is a programmable blockchain for confidential securities. It is designed to offer privacy and speed for financial applications, making it a very unique protocol in the DeFi space.

DUSK also has a scalable public infrastructure and offers the highest levels of privacy. With these incredible features, it is expected to be big no doubt. If you have not bought into it already, it's time to get in albeit the price is quite high at the moment.