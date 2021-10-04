The PolyPlay is currently trading at $9.35 at the time of writing. The PLAY coin has seen a huge price spike triggered by strong bull action. The coin could possibly 2X if the buy volumes keep building up in the future. The PolyPlay token saw a strong consolidation period in the $3 region before the current rally pushed prices towards the $9 region.

How & where to buy PolyPlay in the UK and elsewhere

For purchasing the PolyPlay token, you will need access to a trading account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. Creating an account is easy and all you need to do is provide basic details such as your full legal name, email address and phone number. The site will then contact you and ask for additional information as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) rules. Standard documents such as a driving licence and utility bill can be submitted as proof of identity and address respectively.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade securely.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy PLAY with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy PLAY with Binance today

What is PolyPlay?

The PolyPlay network is an e-sports tournament site that connects gamers from various parts of the world. The network uses 2% of the transaction fee for marketing purposes to promote the site. The site plans to host regular tournaments and become the one-stop platform for gaming enthusiasts.

Should I buy PLAY today?

The PolyPlay token has seen a huge price spike and the coin could rally further if the volume action continues in the future. The early users of PLAY could receive huge gains in the future if the price uptrend continues.

The coin has the potential to breach the $13 level which is currently acting as a zone of resistance. The coin could then target the $15 level if the whales continue to push prices.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.