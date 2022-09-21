Ellipsis (EPX) dips after yesterday’s surge: here’s where to buy the Ellipsis dip

Yesterday, Ellipsis price jumped to a months-high of $0.0007382 before the current price retracement that has seen it dip to $0.0004983 at press time.

Yesterday’s surge, which was propelled by BNBx Ellipsis LP update of migrating from Stable pool to Crypto Pool, had rekindled hopes of the token staging a strong bullish rally seeing that it surged by more than 78% in a day.

All the same, the token is still trading higher than where it was trading Yesterday morning ($0.0004133) and there are very high expectations of the coin resuming yesterday’s bullish trend.

To help investors and traders who want to take advantage of the current Ellipsis price dip, Coinjournal has created a brief article to help with identifying where to buy the EPX token.

Best places to buy Ellipsis token

What is Ellipsis cryptocurrency?

Ellipsis is a cryptocurrency that operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform.

On March 31, 2022, it performed a token migration from the old Ellipsis (EPS) token to its current Ellipsis (EPX) token.

After the token migration, the EPX token was locked from transfers until the Ellipsis 2.0 protocol was launched. It was after the token migration and launch of the 2.0 protocol that the holders of the old EPS token were allowed to exchange every EPS for 88 EPX tokens.

Should I buy the EPX token today?

If you want to purchase a cryptocurrency that has shown signs of taking off, then the EPX token could be a good choice.

However, the EPX token has been struggling since it was launched and did not perform as anticipated. And owing to the volatility of the crypto markets, it is difficult to precisely predict how the token will perform moving ahead.

Ellipsis price prediction

Following yesterday’s price surge, analysts are expecting the token to close the week at least above $0.0008. However, this will be determined by whether the token will correct the current price retracement before it erodes the gains it had made.

