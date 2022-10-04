EthereumMax has been pushed into the spotlight after Kim Kardashian was penalized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting it.

The EMAX token is soaring as a result, having added an impressive 86% to its value in the last 24 hours.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy EMAX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy EMAX now

As EMAX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase EMAX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy EMAX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the 1Inch DEX

Head to 1Inch, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for EMAX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including EMAX.

What is EMAX?

EMAX is the token of EthereumMax, an ecosystem for a wide variety of digital assets. Its staking and liquidity options are leading it into the world of decentralised finance.

EthereumMax will be launching its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in the future. They planned it in the second quarter of the year, but the project was postponed.

EMAX, described as a culture token, is based on the ERC-20 standard. It was conceived of as a community cryptocurrency, offering financial incentives and rewards.

Each EMAX sell transaction costs 6%, which the ecosystem’s treasury receives. Another 6% is charged to liquidity providers. If the trade is made with the Arbitrum Layer 2, this amount is halved.

Should I buy EMAX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

EMAX price prediction

Analysts like DigitalCoinPrice and PricePrediction are bullish on EMAX. The former predicted an average price of $0.0000000042 in 2022 and $0.000000017 in 3 years.

The latter is even more bullish, projecting an average price of $0.00000001 this year, $0.00000002 in 3 years, and $0.00000010 in 8 years.

EMAX on social media