Rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg are bringing their Bored Ape NFTs to the 2022 VMAs thanks to a partnership between MTV and Yuga Labs, the firm behind the “Otherside” metaverse.

According to an announcement MTV published on Thursday, “From the D 2 the LBC” is notable for being inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.”

The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s official Twitter page confirmed:

VMApes this Sunday — We're glad to support @SnoopDogg & @Eminem who will be performing their new single featuring their Apes and @OthersideMeta. https://t.co/Gly7uRup7G — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) August 25, 2022

The rap icons’ return to the VMAs will feature a performance of their “From The D 2 The LBC,” a BAYC-styled song inside the upcoming metaverse.

“This is the first metaverse inspired performance to ever grace an award show. The 2022 “VMAs” air LIVE from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT,” the press release posted by the Eminem team noted.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, who are both returning to the MTV show after more than a decade, are up for “Best Hip Hop” with their hit collabo.

The video for the “From the D to the LBC” was released in June, and features Bored Ape NFTs of the two artists. The song has over 46 million YouTube views.