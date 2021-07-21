As the first NFT company to join the Compact, Enjin will continue to reduce its environmental impact and promote equality

Blockchain-based gaming company Enjin announced yesterday that it had become the first non-fungible token (NFT) company to join the United Nations Global Compact.

The UN Global Compact is a voluntary initiative to encourage companies across the world to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, as well as to report on their implementation.

Former Secretary-General Kofi Annan adopted the pact in the 2000s and the framework has now spread to more than 170 countries and over 13,000 companies.

The Global Compact’s ten guiding principles are focused on the issues of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption. With a focus on positive change for the environment and society, Enjin will be using blockchain technology to try and solve these problems.

“We are excited to work with Enjin to explore how blockchain and NFTs can contribute to the fulfillment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” said Irakli Beridze, Head of Centre for AI and Robotics at the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute.

Enjin is already tackling environmental issues, having previously joined the Crypto Climate Accord and made its Ethereum scaling solution JumpNet carbon-negative in an effort to reduce the environmental impact of NFTs.

Beridze added: “While we are struggling to recover from the global pandemic and its impacts, we are experiencing exponential growth of technology, such as AI and blockchain. More than ever, we need to take advantage and harness the potential of these new technologies to ensure that we are better equipped and more united in the future, in order to make our planet a more livable, equitable place for all.”

The crypto project will also take onboard the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to find more ways of protecting the planet through NFTs, as well as aiming to unite stakeholders to fight inequality and injustice and end extreme poverty. The technology already promotes equality of opportunity as access to NFT markets is permissionless.

Enjin CEO Maxim Blagov explained, “Joining the UN Global Compact reaffirms our commitment to improving people’s lives through blockchain technology, and will ensure these efforts are sustainable, focused, and optimised while holding us accountable to the public along the way.”