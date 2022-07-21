Final Fantasy, one of the most successful video game series of all time, will launch as NFTs next year after Square Enix and Enjin joined forces to release them.

The NFTs will be connected to trading cards and physical action figures based on the hit RPG Final Fantasy VII in honor of the original PlayStation game’s 25th anniversary.

First release expected in spring 2023

Square Enix will begin with the release of physical trading card packs in the spring of next year, each of which will be comprised of six cards and sell for $4.

What’s more, each will come with a redemption code, allowing the holder to exchange it for an NFT trading card minted on Efinity platform by Enjin. Efinity runs on the Polkadot blockchain.

Limited edition action figure in November

A limited edition action figure of Cloud Strife, the star of Final Fantasy, will be released in November 2023. The “Digital Plus Edition” and the standard figure will both come with a redemption code for an NFT authenticity certificate.

Only the former will come with another NFT, a copy of the physical toy. The figures will sell for $160 resp. $130.

Efinity is a parachain of Polkadot, similar to a dedicated subnet. Unlike the Ethereum Mainnet, the leading platform for minting NFTs, Polkadot uses a proof-of-stake mechanism with low energy consumption.

A history of cooperation

According to Enjin CTO Witek Radomski, Enjin’s partnership with Square Enix goes a few years back, when they hosted websites for online guilds that play Final Fantasy XIV.

The new collaboration was inspired by increasing interest in NFTs and blockchain tech on Square Enix’s part. The crown jewel is Final Fantasy, which has sold 168 million games globally in the last 35 years.

Radomski commented:

They were looking at all kinds of blockchains, testing them out. Square Enix sought a platform that could meet the needs of gamers, including in terms of low transaction costs and energy efficiency.