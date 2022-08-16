Enjinstarter, the next-gen blockchain gaming launchpad focused on growing the Enjin ecosystem and the metaverse, announced sponsorship of Coinfest Asia, the first-ever crypto, web3, blockchain, and NFT festival on the continent. It is taking place on August 25 and 26 in Bali, Indonesia.

Uniting regulators, developers, industry leaders

Coinfest Asia is taking place just weeks prior to the G20 summit in Bali with the theme of The Future. It will bring together entrepreneurs, regulators, developer communities, and industry leaders to share regional opportunities and global insights.

Supported by Coindesk, CoinGecko, industry associations

The event will be held at a casual beachside venue in Bali. It is hosted by Coinvestasi, the leading crypto medium in Indonesia.

It is officially supported by CoinGecko, Coindesk.com, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, and Singaporean and Indonesian blockchain associations.

A vast, untapped market

Southeast Asia, in particular, is home to a vast, emerging crypto market that remains untapped. The mission of the organizers is to redefine the future of crypto, including Web3.

To buy tickets, register online and follow on-screen instructions to complete the signup process. There are no travel restrictions or requirements for traveling to Bali at the moment.

Web3 workshop to hone skills

There will also be a Web3 workshop presented by BlocksWellDone and Blockchain Talent ID. It aims to kickstart Web3 developers’ journey and help them improve their skills.

Developers can submit their portfolios at the event’s official website. Thirty developers will win free tickets.

Other event sponsors include Fireblocks, Pintu, 1inch Network, Asset Management Digital Group, Solana, Tezos, Coinstore, etc.