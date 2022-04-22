Ethereum (ETH) has started to consolidate after trading mostly sideways for the whole of the week. The coin however has a lot of potentials, and we may see a decisive break in the coming days. Here are some of the facts:

ETH is struggling to maintain the price action above $3000.

Ethereum however sits above a strong support zone.

The coin will break out and could target $3800 in the near term.

Data Source: Tradingview

Ethereum’s road to $3800

Despite increased selling pressure at the beginning of trading this week, ETH has managed to stay above the crucial $3000 mark. The coin is however consolidating, and after a period of sideways trading, it could break out in the near term.

The key for bulls would be to smash past the $3125 resistance zone. When this happens, ETH is likely to maintain an upward trajectory that pushes it to $3800. But if the $3000 mark is lost, the coin will likely drop further towards $2700 before it tries to rise again.

Momentum indicators are neutral for now but RSI is pushing more towards a bullish scenario. We expect RSI to become bullish in the days ahead as well. Despite this prediction, it is important to note that upward momentum for ETH is capped at $4000. Even though the coin could still test the $4000 price in the weeks ahead, we still expect a firm rejection.

How to trade ETH in this setup?

As noted above, the key to the watch would be $3000 and $3800. If ETH is able to keep the price above $3000 at the close of trading today, you can buy and wait for the bullish breakout.

But if $3000 is breached, investors should wait until ETH bottoms at $2700 or thereabout before they buy. As for $3800, this is the cap on our prediction. We expect ETH to fall once again after testing $3800, so be sure to exit your position by then.