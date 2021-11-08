Ethereum hits new ATH: Here’s where to buy it

Ether peaked at $4,768, bringing its gains to almost 60% since the start of October. The transaction fee on Ethereum was $41.5 on average this weekend, almost three times what it was three months ago.

What is ETH?

Ethereum is the second-biggest crypto by market cap. The Ethereum platform is an open-source based one and the crypto is not bound by limits like Bitcoin. It is a distributed and decentralized computer system that features smart contracts.

Should I buy ETH today?

It depends on whether you believe its price will keep increasing in the near term. Its transaction fees might prove to be a deterrent to this prospect. Keep in mind the price of Ethereum has reached a record today.

Price ETH prediction

According to a panel of cryptocurrency experts on personal finance comparison site Finder, the price of Ethereum will reach $5,114 by the end of 2021, $15,364 by 2025, and $50,788 by the end of 2030.

ETH on social media

