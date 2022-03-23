Ethereum killers: Top 3 projects that could replace the legacy chain

Ethereum is one of the biggest crypto projects right now. It is also safe to say that Ethereum has completely revolutionized the crypto industry thanks to its smart contracts. But as more and more people use it, it has run into many challenges. Here are some of them:

The Ethereum chain is not as scalable as it should be.

Users have to deal with network congestions and high gas fees.

Increased inefficiency and low speeds are common as well.

Although Ethereum is trying to fix this problem with Ethereum 2.0, there are other new blockchain projects that are trying to offer an alternative altogether. Here they are:

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) has often been seen as one of the most serious challengers to Ethereum. There are several reasons for this. First, Solana is designed to deliver outstanding scalability.

It is also super-fast, and more importantly, the chain offers users some of the lowest gas fees in the market. Solana is also attracting significant developer interest and has been a subject of major investments by big names in the crypto market. If you are looking at the future of smart contracts, Solana has to be there.

Avalanche (AVAX)

What makes Avalanche (AVAX) so potent is the fact that it allows users to launch sub-chains within its ecosystem. These sub-chains are independent of the main chain and as such, they are free from the congestion associated with the main network. This makes Avalanche one of the most scalable blockchain technologies in the world. It has the potential of completely transforming distributed systems.

Tron Network (TRX)