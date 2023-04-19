Ethereum Price Prediction For May. Will Shanghai Split Boost ETH, or is Metacade a Better Investment Option?

Ethereum is well-regarded as a crypto stalwart across the industry and ultimately remains the leading provider of blockchain network services for a host of decentralized apps (dApps), DeFi, and GameFi platforms. Ethereum news is buzzing with the platform’s now completed Shanghai update hot on the heels of “The Merge,” with analysts pondering over what the Shanghai split will do to the Ethereum price prediction in 2023.

While Ethereum news dominates the wires, Metacade’s recent partnership with MetaStudio and successful coin listing on Uniswap has quietly built on the momentum gained during the platform’s incredible presale event. Analysts are now waking up to the potential of Metacade, with many asking which is the better investment option this year, MCADE or ETH?

What is the Shanghai Split?

Shanghai is an upgrade which successfully activated on Wednesday, 12th April, and allows investors who have staked their ETH holding on the network to start withdrawing funds for the first time.

The main feature of Shanghai is to complete Ethereum’s transition from the unwieldy, expensive, and environmentally unsound proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to the cheaper, more flexible, and ecologically friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism to approve transactions. This switch allows Ethereum to move away from needing energy-intensive blockchain miners and the associated computer hardware, reopening the broader debate around the environmental impact of P.O.W cryptos.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2023

The impact of the Shanghai split on the price of Ethereum remains unknown; however, analysts and investors have voiced their concerns over the potential implications in Ethereum news articles. In addition, many investors are apprehensive that the ability to withdraw staked ETH could deleteriously impact price predictions this year.

While current Ethereum price predictions in May remain bullish, ( ETH is anticipated to rise above the $2,500 barrier by year’s end), markets and investors are nevertheless braced for price predictions to be revised downwards as a consequence of the possible release of unstaked ETH onto the exchanges.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a brand-new GameFi platform with lofty ambitions to build the world’s most extensive online gaming arcade. Metacade’s primary goal is to provide its community access to the broadest possible gameplay experience to maximize its total addressable market (TAM).

The platform will revolve around a thriving community built by gamers, developers, and crypto fans as a hub for like-minded individuals to hang out and collaborate to push Metacade to greater heights and help push innovation in the wider Web3 gaming sector. While gamers can earn income through the platform’s outstanding play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics, this is just one string of a comprehensive rewards system that outstrips other GameFi titles.

For instance, users are incentivized to contribute to community building by gaining rewards each time they post social content in the form of alpha, game reviews, and contributions to forums and online chats. In addition, Metacade has a token staking scheme where users can gain passive income while investing in the platform’s future.

These features provide Metacade with exceptional levels of utility built into the MCADE coin. Alongside that, the platform’s transition to becoming a fully decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) will build governance into the token.

One essential part of this devolution of power to the community members is the pioneering Metagrants scheme, through which developers can apply for crypto grants to support the creation of exclusive new games for Metacade. Voting rights are rewarded to MCADE coin holders, who can vote for their favorite ideas. The concepts with the most votes can receive a grant from the platform’s central treasury, thus helping the platform evolve.

Metacade (MCADE) Price Prediction 2023

There is much to be excited about when looking at the price predictions for MCADE this year. With the successful listing on Uniswap at $0.022 already under its belt, the imminent listings on Bitswap and MEXC later in April and early May, respectively, look set to provide MCADE with a boost.

In addition, Metacade’s commitment to paying out rewards in MCADE will help maintain the flow of tokens within its ecosystem, keeping demand high and thus pushing the price higher. That, combined with the roll-out of new games and features throughout the coming weeks and months, could move MCADE beyond $0.50 by the end of the year, a price that would more than 50x returns for investors that bought at the presale launch price of $0.008.

ETH vs. MCADE: Which is the better investment this year?

Recent Ethereum news has made investors nervous about the value of their holding. While this has yet to filter into the Ethereum price prediction for 2023, there’s every chance that analysts will begin to revise their Ethereum price predictions downwards in the coming weeks and months if the Shanghai upgrade and token withdrawal capability hit the value of ETH.

There is no such uncertainty surrounding the future of MCADE. On the contrary, with the impending listing on more exchanges imminent, the platform will reach a wider audience and increase demand for tokens. These new listings, combined with the developing utility of MCADE this year, make it an interesting potential investment choice in 2023.