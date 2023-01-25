Ethereum Price Prediction V/S Metacade: Which Is The Better Long Term Crypto Investment?

The Ethereum price prediction 2023 looks like it will start to pick up once again, as investors are expecting some major price action for the ETH token into the long-term. While the Ethereum price prediction for 2023 is bullish, it is arguably not the best crypto to invest in right now.

On the other hand, if its presale is anything to go by, Metacade (MCADE) could easily post insane gains over the coming years, which makes it the number one best crypto to invest in for 2023 and beyond.

Metacade is, without a doubt, the best crypto to invest in

The Ethereum price prediction for 2023 looks bullish as the token is expected to start building some momentum after the merge took place in September 2022. While the current bear market is expected to continue for some time, the Ethereum price prediction 2023 is forecasting a trend reversal.

However, the best crypto to invest in during 2023 is Metacade . The MCADE presale was recently launched and over $3.5 million was raised in just over 9 weeks since the announcement. The project could rapidly become a key player in the GameFi revolution, and it is showing major promise in terms of future price action.

What is Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum is a layer-1 blockchain and the biggest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) in Web3. The blockchain was initially built using a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism but was recently updated to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol during the merge in 2022.

Ethereum’s new PoS protocol allows for a more economical blockchain system that requires less computing power and is less taxing on the environment as a result. The key difference is that the mining process delegates to trusted participants, who are incentivized to behave in a trustworthy manner, instead of using an expensive system where nodes compete to mine blocks using their GPU power.

Ethereum is still one of the best cryptos to invest in, as it was the first Turing complete blockchain. This has led to Ethereum supporting over 2000 independent projects, as an increasing number of use cases have been found for blockchain technology due to Ethereum’s innovative solution.

Ethereum Price Prediction 2023: Will ETH reach $2500?

The Ethereum price prediction 2023 is more bullish than in 2022, when Ethereum suffered an 80% price reduction. The ETH token is expected to reverse this trend and could begin to climb back toward its previous all-time high at $4865.

ETH faces strong resistance at $1775. However, if the token can break through this price level, the next target is $2500 for the Ethereum price prediction 2023.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade, which is the best crypto to invest in now, is a comprehensive gaming platform that brings classic arcade-style titles onto the blockchain. All Metacade games have integrated earning mechanics, allowing players to earn an income while playing some of the hottest titles in the GameFi sector.

The platform has been built by gamers, for gamers, and aims to become a hub for the Web3 community. Metacade can drive innovation in the blockchain gaming space through its Metagrants program, and will also give users the chance to kickstart a career in Web3.

How does MCADE work?

Metacade’s Play2Earn arcade will offer a range of different games for its community. Gameplay can be either casual or competitive, as users will also be able to enter paid entry tournaments for the chance to win exciting MCADE prizes.

The Create2Earn mechanic will reward users for sharing valuable information and contributing to the Metacade community. Contributions can include sharing alpha, posting game reviews, or interacting with other members, as Metacade aims to incentivize a buzzing platform that is brimming with useful information about Web3.

Metacade will also introduce a jobs board in 2024. This feature intends to connect users with full-time job opportunities at Metacade’s partner projects in Web3. Users will also have the chance to complete tasks, apply for short-time gig work, or land freelance roles through the Metacade platform.

Metacade is seeking to boost the overall level of innovation in the GameFi sector through its Metagrants program. This will give the community the chance to vote for the best new blockchain-based games proposals, directing Metacade to provide early-stage funding to support development and bring exclusive titles to the arcade platform.

Will MCADE reach $5?

Metacade has extremely high potential, which makes the presale a rare opportunity. MCADE is the best crypto to invest in now, especially since the presale is launching MCADE at a an early-bird low price.

The long-term price prediction for MCADE places it next to the biggest GameFi projects in the space, with $5 being a key target for 2025. In 2023, MCADE could hit the $1 mark as it begins to gain momentum for the long term. Without a doubt, Metacade is the best crypto to invest in at the current price level.

Is MCADE worth buying?

Metacade’s $5 target is a 250x price rise from the end of the presale, so it’s certainly a strong addition to any investment portfolio and by many accounts, is the best crypto to invest in during 2023. On the other hand, the Ethereum price prediction in 2023 could increase by 2x, with up to 10x gains forecasted for the next crypto bull market.

For investors looking to buy into the MCADE presale, it is worth knowing that the price is continually rising. MCADE was initially launched at $0.008 but will climb to $0.02 before the end of the event, which gives investors a limited time to get involved before it starts reaching higher price levels.