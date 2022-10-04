Ethereum Towers launches apartment NFT mint for non-gamers

Ethereum Towers, a vertical, community-centric megastructure comprised of almost 4,000 NFT apartments, announced an apartment NFT mint tomorrow, October 5, Coin Journal learned from a press release. The megastructure is set in the Ethereum Worlds Metaverse.

Enjoying metaverse creativity

Ethereum Towers is a social platform created for everyone who wants to enjoy the metaverse’s creativity but doesn’t want to deal with its complexities.

Users can create, design, and furnish apartments with intuitive tools that require neither SDK nor programming experience.

Ethereum Towers CEO Jason Zemgulis commented:

We have taken care to avoid common pitfalls like poor UI flow, unmotivated users, undeveloped land assets, disjointed gaming mechanics, and the absence of community integration in the process of creating the Ethereum Worlds Metaverse. Ethereum Towers’ experience is totally different. Apart from paying attention to the above, we are giving users a user-friendly toolset that’s easy to navigate and learn.

He added:

This intuitiveness, along with insightful UI and streamlined game mechanics, gives the sizable community of non-gamers a soft entry point, presenting a lucrative opportunity in the near future. We at Ethereum Towers are prepared to use that opportunity. We are delighted about the upcoming mint and sharing our most recent and notable developments.

A unique, state-of-the-art design

The renowned architects who designed the towers based the design on the DNA helix. This symbolizes the community weaved into Ethereum Towers’ DNA. Each NFT apartment costs 0.2 ETH.

Every minter gets a ‘loot box’ style gift, which could include an Oculus headset and other real-world prizes, real-world accessories with varying rarities, and more.

Opportunity to custom-build space

Residents of the apartments have the opportunity to customize their space. They can host virtual visitors who can attend private and public events to relax or socialize.

They can choose a free artwork or feature NFT art on their apartment walls. The free art comes from the ‘Centers for Excellence for Art and Community’ initiative.

Finally, Ethereum Towers offers the option to stake apartments for rewards and has a companion app for making in-world purchases.