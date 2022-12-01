Ethereum vs. Ethereum Classic? Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Better Crypto Investment

Ethereum and Ethereum Classic are two of the most well-known projects in the crypto space. But if you’re asking, “should I invest in Ethereum or Ethereum Classic?” then you might want to reconsider entirely. There’s a new project called Metacade that’s aiming to dominate one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet, and it’s looking very likely to be a much better crypto investment choice than ETH or ETC.

This article is going to look at why you might want to hold off on Ethereum and Ethereum Classic and why you should start thinking about investing in Metacade while it’s still in presale.

Ethereum (ETH) Falls After the Merge, Faces Stiff Competition

Despite Ethereum’s status as the second most valuable crypto token on the market, its latest price action has left investors disappointed after a recent downtrend. Following Ethereum’s run up to $2030 in mid-August, ETH has tumbled to settle around the $1300 mark.

This was partly due to a case of “buy the rumour, sell the news” after the Ethereum merge took place on September 15th, which saw ETH fall over -26% in the following week. Less savvy investors assumed that transaction speeds and fees would suddenly improve overnight, but this hasn’t been the case, as warned by Ethereum’s developers .

While the benefits of the Ethereum merge remaining to be seen by the average user and projects like Polygon and Solana already offering much lower fees and faster speeds, it’s looking increasingly likely that Ethereum will continue to bleed out to test the $1100 area.

ETH Classic (ETC) Lags Behind Its More Successful Sibling

Ethereum Classic is the original version of Ethereum, created after a section of the community elected not to change the core Ethereum code. One of the key differences between the two is that Ethereum Classic still uses the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, whereas Ethereum now uses proof-of-stake following the merge.

Like Ethereum, Ethereum Classic can handle smart contracts, allowing it to run dApps. But while Ethereum boasts over 4,000 dApps, according to State of the dApps , Ethereum Classic is the foundation for just 45 dApps, as stated on the Ethereum Classic website .

Some don’t look at Ethereum Classic as a smart contract platform, but as a store of value, given its fixed supply. But when Bitcoin serves precisely the same purpose, it’s hard to find what value Ethereum Classic actually offers investors.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is a platform that’s aiming to be a one-stop solution for everything GameFi. It’s a place for gamers to connect, play the latest Play2Earn games, and boost their income doing what they love in a lively community setting.

To understand why Metacade could soon be your next best crypto investment, it’s important to understand why you should consider investing in GameFi in the first place.

GameFi gives players the chance to earn while they’re playing in a way that traditional gaming never could.

The traditional gaming industry has shown it’s far more interested in shareholder profit than the gamers that actually play its games, leading to many titles now featuring tedious elements of Pay2Win and microtransactions that seem to take value from players without giving a whole lot back.

For this reason, GameFi is expected to expand at 10x the rate of traditional gaming by 2025, according to Crypto.com . With Metacade positioning itself as the central hub for GameFi, its user base, and therefore the MCADE token, is likely to grow at an incredible rate as more players flock to join the gaming revolution.

Why is Metacade (MCADE) a Better Crypto Investment?

Part of what makes Metacade so special is its community-centric vision. Metacade’s plan is to build a platform where you’ll find reviews, leaderboards, and writeups that enable anyone, regardless of background, to get started in Play2Earn gaming. Metacade will also be host to the hottest GameFi alpha that will break down exactly how you can maximise your income while playing Play2Earn games.

Those posting these reviews and best practices will be rewarded with the MCADE token for their role in helping others get ahead. In fact, Metacade offers multiple ways to earn on its platform. There are regular prize draws and tournaments, as well as beta-testing opportunities to earn while using Metacade’s native testing environment.

In 2024, Metacade will launch its job board, where you’ll be able to find work ranging from casual gigs to internships and salaried positions with companies leading the way in Web3 innovation. If you’re looking to start a lifelong career in GameFi, then Metacade could be your answer.

One of the most exciting features Metacade is adding is Metagrants. Metagrants are a way for gamers to take back some of the power from billion-dollar game studios by allowing them to directly fund the next Play2Earn titles they want to play.

Game developers propose the games they would like to create to the Metacade community who vote on which games they would like to see built. These competitions will feature dozens of potential games – but with only one winner who will recieve the funding to support developing their game Down the line, Metacade plans to offer these community-backed titles in its virtual arcade for anyone to play.

Investing in Ethereum (ETH) or Ethereum Classic (ETC) vs. Metacade (MCADE)

With Ethereum facing stiff competition and a lack of demand for ETH after the merge, it’s unlikely to be the best crypto investment right now. Regarding Ethereum Classic, it’s hard to see a real use case outside of a purely speculative asset. Both tokens have their own merits, but their futures seem uncertain at this point.

Compare that to Metacade, a newly-launched project primed to be a leader in an industry that’ll grow rapidly over the next few years. Its community-first approach to gaming and mulititude of earning opportunities are likely to attract thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of users who are sick of the current state of the gaming industry. If Metacade can pull its vision off, it could soon become one of the best-performing tokens of 2023.

And there isn’t a better time to buy than right now. As Metacade is still only presale phase 1, you can pick up 125 MCADE tokens for $1. In the final stage of the presale, phase 8, you’ll only be able to buy 50 MCADE tokens for $1. If you’re looking to get in on the growth of the GameFi industry and Metacade as a leader in this industry, then there’s no time like the present.