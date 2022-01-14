The live EverGrow Coin price today is $9.75e-7 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.5 million. It is down 39.13% in the last 24 hours. Is it time to buy the dip? You’ll find out in this quick guide, which also has a lot of other useful information, including where to buy EverGrow.

Top places to buy EverGrow now

As EGC is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase EGC using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy EGC right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for EGC

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including EGC.

What is EverGrow?

EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time. All holders of EGC will earn an 8% reward from every Buy/Sell transaction in BUSD.

3% from Every Buy/Sell Transaction is sent to a buyback wallet, while 2% is transferred into the liquidity pool for Pancakeswap to create a stable price floor.

EverGrow’s ecosystem consists of an NFT marketplace and lending, staking pools, a content subscription platform, and even a Play-to-Earn game.

Should I buy EverGrow today?

It may be tempting to buy the dip in the hope EverGrow will reverse losses, but that might not happen. If you do decide to invest in it, don’t spend more money than you can afford to lose.

EverGrow price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts the coin will lose as much as 80% of its value in a year. This makes EverGrow a bad investment.

EverGrow on social media