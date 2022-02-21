Ex-Bored Ape Yacht Club Artist announces the second Sneaky Vampire NFT Collection

Mig, the Ex-Bored Ape Yacht Club artist, has unveiled the second NFT collection of his other NFT project, Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS).

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) became a wildly successful NFT project after its first NFT collection.

The second NFT collection that was released today, February 21, 2022, consists of 12,345 female vampires that will join the 8,888 male vampire NFTs dropped in the first NFT collection.

The NFT vampires are stored in ‘The Lair,’ which acts as their home. The Lair exists in the metaverse away from pesky Vampire Hunters and sunlight according to the notion that vampires don’t like sunlight.

First Sneaky Vampire NFT Collection

The first Sneaky Vampire NFT Collection consisted of 8,888 male vampires and it was released in September 2021. The NFTs were developed by Mig in collaboration with a team of other experienced crypto leaders and developers.

The first collection has already generated over 21K ETH in trading volume on OpenSea and after the successful sell-off of the first collection, the team is now bringing together female counterparts (Sneaky Vampiresses) to the male vampires.

The second Sneaky Vampiresses

The second NFT collection that was released today consisting of female vampiresses aims at promoting female inclusion and representation within the NFT space.

The SVS has stood out as an easy-to-understand NFT project for most of the seasoned NFT collectors and the new “Vampiress Syndicate” collection should impress the majority of females looking to venture into the NFT world.

SVS collaborating with eight female artists in creating eight unique Sneaky Vampiress NFTs that shall be featured in the second collection. This shall allow the under-recognized female players within the NFT space a chance to get recognition.

After the release of the second NFT collection, the SVS project lead Thomas Kekker said:

“The Genesis SVS NFTs were a huge success, and we’ve not let our foot off the gas. From the very beginning, we built this around nurturing our community and creating the best possible environment. We believe the release of the Vampiresses will continue the growth of our ecosystem in the right direction.”

The Sneaky Vampiress whitelist pre-sale is expected to take place between today February 21st at 3 PM to tomorrow, February 22 at 3 PM ET.

People with the first male Sneaky Vampire NFTs are allowed to purchase one female Vampiress before the pre-sale at a discount. The Vampiress that shall be minted by the male vampires shall be its “Perfect Pair.”

Therefore, 8,888 of the Sneaky Vampiress have already be allocated for the holders of the first collection of the Sneaky Vampire NFTs. The remaining shall be available for the general public both male and female participants.

After the Pre-sale period expires, the NFTs shall be available for public minting between February 22 at 4 PM and February 28. Interestingly, buyers will only be able to see which female vampire they minted after February 28.

Upcoming “Blood Pact” breeding mechanism

The addition of the female Sneaky Vampiress NFTs is also seen to lay the groundwork for the upcoming breading mechanism called “Blood Pact” within the SVS project.

Therefore, holders of both the Vampire and Vampiress NFTs can expect to use them to bread in the near future, where the $BLOOD token shall be at the center of the breading process.

Currently, SVS NFTs holders can earn three $BLOOD tokens daily by staking their NFTs.