EX Sports to drop ‘Belgium Edition’ Urbanball Mystery Boxes exclusively on Binance NFT

Dubai, UAE, 22nd June, 2022, Chainwire

The second drop from the Urbanball NFT collection will be on June 24e, 11am UTC

After selling out in its first drop on Binance NFT, Urbanball is now set for its second drop on the platform, this time featuring ‘Belgium Edition’ street football NFTs. The NFTs will be distributed through randomized mystery box packs and feature real life street football tournament winners from Brussels and Antwerp. 10,000 NFTs will be minted, and each Mystery Box will cost only $25, a 50% reduction compared to the first drop.

Each mystery box will contain either a character or skill card NFT, both of which are required to play the Urbanball play-to-earn street football game, scheduled for release later this year.

● Character cards feature a real life street football player, who earned their place in the drop and game by winning Urbanball 1v1 ‘fightball’ tournaments in their home countries. These tournaments are hosted by 2x World Freestyle Football champion and social media sports icon Sean Garnier, whose character is also included in the drop as the top draw.

● Skill cards consist of different football techniques that can be used to enhance the performance of characters in the game.

The game will offer players a variety of PVP and PVE modes to compete in, with winners earning rewards that can be redeemed for real experiences. This first-of-its-kind concept is led by football champion and internet sensation Sean Garnier, who has 19 million social media followers and over 2 billion video views. Garnier has teamed up with EX Sports, a fan engagement platform, to give real athletes increased exposure and new potential revenue through innovative NFTs.

Beyond use in the game, the NFTs also are digital collectables, with real utility. Through a unique revenue model that sees the majority of each primary sale go to the athlete, it helps

grow and develop their careers. Additionally, holders of the rarest NFTs receive exclusive rewards, such as meet and greets with athletes.

In the first drop, the holder of the Sean Garnier ‘Flame Edition’ NFT was rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip with Garnier to Qatar, to meet superstar football player Neymar and watch the Redbull Neymar Jr. tournament.

There are NFT drops planned every month in the run up to a full initial Game Offering (IGO), scheduled for December 2022. Each drop will feature new street football athletes from different countries who are winners of 1v1 fightball tournaments. The finals will happen at prime locations in Dubai, such as the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, in partnership with Emaar Entertainment.

The collaboration between Binance NFT and EX Sports developed because both recognize the potential to nurture up-and-coming talent, whilst also supporting the growth of niche sports. EX Sports aggregates sports IP and aims to create an eco-system with real beneficial utility for ‘underdog’ athletes.

About Urbanball

Urbanball is a comprehensive street football ecosystem, comprised of a play to earn game, NFT collectables, 1v1 ‘fightball’ tournaments, micro-events, e-commerce and talent management, all of which are interconnected. There are over 10 athletes signed to the brand, including former and current world Panna and Freestyle football champions, who combined have over 30 million social media followers.

Official Website: http://www.urbanball.io Official Instagram: www.instagram.com/urbanball

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) – featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com

For creators and artists’ collaboration; contact email: [email protected]

About EX Sports

EX Sports is a full circle fan engagement platform centered on an NFT Marketplace, Live Streaming, Gaming and E-Commerce. A core mission is to promote athletes in ‘niche’ sports, such as; Muay Thai, Ju Jitsu, Powerlifting and Street Football, who have huge fan bases but can often be overlooked in comparison to the likes of Premiership players, NFL pros and NBA athletes, who are currently lining their pockets in the new and lucrative world of NFTs and digital collectibles. EX Sports is fighting for these ‘underdogs’.

Contacts

EX Sports, [email protected]