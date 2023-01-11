Eyes on Shiba Inu as it readies for Bugatti Group partnership

Bugatti Group Company designs and creates briefcases, handbags, and other accessories.

Bugatti Group is expected to host a special event soon, in partnership with Shiba Inu.

The event is scheduled for the next few days.

Shiba Inu seems to have started the year 2023 with a bang. The price of SHIB has been on an upward trajectory since January 1, 2023. Yesterday, on January 10, the meme-coin registered a high of $0.000009543 before slightly pulling back to today’s price of $0.00000898.

The price is expected to surge higher if the announcement made by the Shiba Inu ecosystem on Twitter about an upcoming partnership with the North American luxury brand Bugatti Group is actualized. The tweet which said, “Stay tuned for an upcoming event announcement in the next few days!” showed a video clip with the name Bugatti alongside the Shiba Inu logo leaving many to deduce that something is cooking between the two. The tweet tagged Bugatti Group’s official account on Twitter.

In December, SHIBArmy was reported to add about 600 new holders per day; showing people are still interested in buying the Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) even amidst the crypto winter.

Bugatti Group NFT projects

Shiba Inu’s tweet comes a month after Bugatti Group launched its first-ever NFT project in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection in November 2022. The partnership allowed the luxury brand to print one-of-a-kind NFTs onto luggage and cross-body bags. The partnership also allows “NFT holders to print their custom profile pictures on said products and soon on international retailers’ websites.”

According to sources and the tweet from the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Bugatti Group is now set to launch a limited–edition collection of physical items and collectable NFTs in partnership with Shiba Inu to honour the genesis NFT holders.

The collection will offer about 299 limited releases at a mint price of 0.14 ETH. According to sources, 95% of those who will participate in the minting will get a unique Cross Body Luggage Bag from Bugatti while the remaining 5% will get a carry-on item in which they can print their own Shiboshi NFT design.

To reward the earliest supporters of the collection, Bugatti Group will give a 55% discount on their exclusive travel accessories.