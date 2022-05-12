Fantasy NFT trading platform Sorare Partners With Major League Baseball

Sorare, a fantasy football game that allows players to trade, sell, buy, and manage their virtual team with digital player cards, has announced that it has partnered with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Sorare platform is one of the largest fantasy NFT platforms and it was valued at $4.3 billion last year.

MLB will allow its players to work together with Sorare to launch the first MLB NFT game (free-to-earn) that is expected to be released this summer.

NFT Baseball game to offer more exclusive features

As the official MLB partner, the Sorare platform will enable its fans to share and celebrate their passion through gaming. This will be the first gaming venture that Sorare has ever had beyond football.

Sorare co-founder and chief executive officer, Nicolas Julia, said:

‘’MLB has been at the forefront of interactive games for decades, while baseball has some of the oldest and most established forms of sports memorabilia. Today, as digital engagement and technology evolves for a new generation, our partnership will help a new and broader fanbase to connect with America’s pastime…The connection between Americans and baseball is enduring. And baseball has always been on the cutting edge of new technologies and innovations, so we’re proud that MLB and the MLBPA have chosen Sorare to deliver an NFT MLB Game to fans globally.”

The MLB game will allow their fans to create the best NFT teams that represent Major League players and connect with clubs, athletes, and leagues in a live Baseball game experience.

Besides, Sorare has been making progressive moves from the beginning developing some experiences that go beyond the collection of NFTs. Sorare has also been developing these experiences by combining the digital assets with free-to-play games so that the fans can be able to manage their favorite players as well as win weekly rewards and unlock utility for NFTs.

Involving the fans

With the new Baseball NFT game, there is a great opportunity for the league to attract new fans across the world as well as introduce the existing baseball fans to the other group of 1.8 million registered Sorare users across 185 countries.

Commissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr, said:

“The connections we build with our fans are vital and Sorare understands the importance of that bond.”