Fantom token has recovered by 28% in the last seven days

Developments around Fantom asset base have boosted the cryptocurrency

FTM has hit a descending trendline and could correct

Fantom (FTM/USD) trades at $0.24 as of press time, its highest level in nearly a month. The cryptocurrency has risen by 28% in the past week, a robust recovery since it bottomed at $0.17. The gains come amid positive cryptocurrency news.

The latest FTM gains came as reports suggested that the Fantom Foundation earns consistent profits. According to the financial records dated November 28, Fantom was generating more than $10 million annually. The reports also indicated that Fantom could have about $340 million worth of digital assets. The assets could last 30 years without the foundation having to sell its stash of FTM tokens.

With many crypto firms and exchanges under a liquidity crunch, the records of Fantom boosted investors’ confidence. Addresses holding Fantom tokens saw a strong increase in November from the smallest to the largest investors. The accumulation suggests that investors anticipate a recovery in the cryptocurrency’s price, which has lost 93% from its ATH. But can buyers sustain the recovery?

FTM heading to the descending trendline

FTM/USD Chart by TradingView

Technically, the Fantom token has recovered above crucial support at $0.20. The recovery has seen the cryptocurrency move above the moving averages. However, the token remains trapped by a long-term descending trendline.

The RSI reading shows that FTM is nearing overbought levels at the descending trendline. A possible correction could occur before buyers have a chance to break the crucial barrier.

What next for FTM?

A breakout above the descending trendline will confirm further gains in Fantom token. A breakout will allow buyers to ride to $0.30 next and $0.40.

On the flip side, FTM will be rejected at the descending trendline. That will allow bears to force a correction back to $0.20. However, with growing FTM accumulation, buyers may crave another chance to break above the descending trendline.

