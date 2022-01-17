Fantom (FTM) hits new all-time highs – Is it the right time to buy?

Fantom (FTM) has been surging over the last few days. The Ethereum competitor in fact managed to cross above $3.4, hitting an all-time high in the process. But is it the right time to buy Fantom? How far can this uptrend momentum go in the near and long term? Here are some highlights:

Fantom (FTM) has outperformed almost all major cryptos, gaining a whopping 35% over the past week.

The token did fall slightly from its all-time high and was trading at $3.22 at the time of writing.

Total Value locked on Fantom (FTM) has surged to $7.75 billion, a 26% jump over 7 days.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Fantom (FTM) – Price action and prediction

Fantom (FTM) has often been described as an underrated project that is going to surprise many. Despite a slow start in 2022, the altcoin has held steady and is now charting an upward trajectory.

Weekly gains stand at 35%, the best in the entire market. But it is the total value locked or TVL that is attracting a lot of interest. Last week, Fantom’s TVL rose to $7.7 billion, a 26% increase over 7 days. This was one of the key drivers of the price action this week.

We expect Fantom (FTM) to maintain this trajectory. Although the token has slightly fallen from its $3.4 all-time high, it will retest that threshold in the coming days.

Should you buy Fantom (FTM)

For the last months, Fantom (FTM) has ranked as one of the fastest-growing crypto assets in the market. If you are looking for a decent Ethereum alternative with superb underlying fundamentals, then Fantom (FTM) is a decent option.

As for folks who want a short term play, maybe ride the bullish uptrend. In fact, over the last few days, people who have tried to bet against FTM have been burned, so it may not be a good idea.