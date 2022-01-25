Fantom (FTM) appears to be flexing its muscle as the next big thing. The blockchain is billed as the most direct competitor for Ethereum and based on recent events, it seems it’s living to that billing. Although the project is down today due to broader headwinds in crypto, it is looking like a good bet for the future. Here are some highlights:

Fantom (FTM) has surpassed $12 billion in Total Value Look, making it one of the most valuable DeFi out there.

The recent surge means that FTM’s TVL is now higher than that of Solana and Avalanche.

With this trend, Fantom (FTM) looks poised to compete directly with Ethereum in the near term.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

Fantom (FTM) – Where does it go next

The price action in the broader crypto market has remained quite bearish. Most coins have tumbled, and FTM is not any different. At the time of writing, it was trading at $1.97, down nearly 11% in 24-hour intraday trading.

But more importantly, FTM has now surged past $12 billion in total value locked. This makes it bigger than Solana and Avalanche in terms of TVL. Shortly after the news was announced, FTM surged by 17% albeit sentiment in broader crypto has weighed on the price, sending it tumbling in the last 24 hours. But despite this, this is a good sign that Fantom is growing and growing fast.

Should you buy Fantom FTM?

Yes, with the kind of growth we have seen in FTM over the last few months, you should have it in your portfolio. The fact that the token is down right now means that you have a rare chance to get in on a discount. This is a long-term play for folks who are looking for Ethereum alternatives.