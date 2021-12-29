Fantom price exploded in the past week as the total value locked in the network crossed $5.83 billion. Supporters have predicted a recovery in the price of Fantom from the recent crash. If you want to know what Fantom is and whether you should invest in it, look no farther than this guide.

What is Fantom?

Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm. Together with its in-house token FTM, Fantom aims to solve problems associated with smart-contract platforms, specifically transaction speed, which developers say they have reduced to under two seconds.

The Fantom Foundation, which oversees the Fantom product offering, was originally created in 2018, with the launch of OPERA, Fantom’s mainnet, coming in December 2019. The Fantom Foundation was founded by South Korean computer scientist Dr. Ahn Byung Ik. Currently, the platform’s CEO is Michael Kong.

