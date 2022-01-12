After enjoying consistent growth, Fantom added 21% to its value in the last 24 hours. It looks set to break the top 25 with current market cap ranking at #26. This article has everything you need to know about Fantom, its features, whether it’s worth buying, and where to buy Fantom.

What is Fantom?

Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm.

Together with its in-house token FTM, Fantom aims to solve problems associated with smart-contract platforms, specifically transaction speed, which developers say they have reduced to under two seconds.

The Fantom Foundation, which oversees the Fantom product offering, was originally created in 2018, with the launch of OPERA, Fantom’s mainnet, coming in December 2019.

Fantom attempts to use a new scratch-built consensus mechanism to facilitate DeFi and related services on the basis of smart contracts.

Should I buy Fantom today?

Fantom can be a lucrative investment, but don’t forget it can be subject to dramatic price swings, both up and down. Be prepared for the unexpected.

Fantom price prediction

Price Prediction is very bullish on Fantom. Their average price forecast is $3.79 by the end of this year, up from $2.84 at the time of writing. In the best case, the analysts predict Fantom could soar to $4.28 during 2022. In the worst, Fantom will trade for $3.69 at the end of 2022.

