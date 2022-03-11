Fantom’s price plummeted after a major reshuffle in the developer team, but its losses are diminishing, and it looks like it’s getting back on track. The 40th biggest coin by market cap is down just 5% today.

What is Fantom?

Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers with its own bespoke consensus algorithm.

Together with its in-house token FTM, Fantom aims to solve problems associated with smart-contract platforms, specifically transaction speed, which developers say they have reduced to under two seconds.

Fantom is an open-source decentralized platform for DApps and digital assets that was created as an alternative to Ethereum.

It aims to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchains and balancing three components: scalability, security and decentralization.

The project offers a set of tools to simplify the process of integrating existing DApps, as well as a detailed staking reward system and built-in DeFi instruments.

Fantom price prediction

DigitalCoin predicts Fantom will trade for an average of $1.68 this year and $1.82 in 2023. It will grow to $2.43 by 2025 and to $5.82 by 2030.

Despite Fantom’s lackluster performance, Price Prediction is also bullish. They forecast an average of $1.81 in 2022, $2.61 in 2023, and $5.30 in 2025. In 2030, it will have gone up to $32.

