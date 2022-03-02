FET has been surging ever since it was listed on Huobi a few days ago. The ecosystem is also accepting crypto donations for Ukraine. If you want to know more about FET, the native token of fetch.ai, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy FET now, you’ve come to the right place.

What is FET?

FET is the native token of Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence lab building an open, permissionless, decentralized machine learning network with a crypto economy.

Fetch.ai democratizes access to AI technology with a permissionless network upon which anyone can connect and access secure datasets by using autonomous AI to execute tasks that leverage its global network of data.

The Fetch.AI model is rooted in use cases like optimizing DeFi trading services, transportation networks, smart energy grids, travel — essentially any complex digital system that relies on large-scale datasets.

FET was designed to find, create, deploy and train digital twins and is an essential part of smart contracts and oracles on the platform.

Users can build and deploy their own digital twins on the network. Developers, by paying with FET tokens, can access machine-learning-based utilities to train autonomous digital twin and deploy collective intelligence on the network.

Validation nodes are also enabled by staking FET tokens, which facilitates network validation and reputation as a result.

Should I buy FET today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

FET price prediction

Wallet Investor anticipates a long-term increase. 1 FET will trade for $2.28 in 5 years. By 2027, your investment in FET might be up +530%. If you put in $100 in FET now, you might have $630 in 2027.

