FIFTI was listed on OKX, MEXC, Crypto.com, and a few other exchanges and saw its price rise exorbitantly as a result. Its trading volume has been equally impressive, up 2,129% in the last 24 hours.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the FITFI token, including whether and where to buy FITFI if you choose.

Top places to buy FITFI now

As FITFI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase FITFI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy FITFI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Pancakeswap DEX

Head to Pancakeswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for FITFI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including FITFI.

What is FITFI?

FITFI is the governance token of Step App, an ecosystem that features staking, locking, liquidity incentives, buybacks, and burns. These are driven by demand drawn by both gameplay perks and value drawn from the game economy.

FITFI tokens benefit from ecosystem fees. KCAL tokens are the in-game token. KCAL tokens are used to buy SNEAKs and are earned from running while staking a SNEAK.

Step is a development protocol for FitFi (Fitness Finance). Step App is the first app on the protocol, built by the core team. FitFi is described on the website as being at the cross-section of making the physical and the digital.

It serves as a bridge between fitness and the metaverse by using NFTs and geolocation technology. Augmented reality for better immersion is an added feature of Step’s FitFi metaverse.

Should I buy FITFI today?

FITFI can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

FITFI price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts FITFI will trade in the range of $0.53-$0.75 at the beginning of 2025 and in the range of $0.59-$0.89 at the beginning of 2027. At the time of writing, it’s trading for $0.311.

