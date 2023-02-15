Previous article FLOKI, DOGE and SHIB price soars after Musk tweeted photo of his dog Next article $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News FLOKI, DOGE and SHIB price soars after Musk tweeted photo of his dog FLOKI, DOGE and SHIB price soars after Musk tweeted photo of his dog By Charles Thuo - min read 15 February 2023 Elon Musk has made several tweets of a dog seated on his CEO seat. There has been anxiety around the broader crypto community that Twitter will add crypto. Following the tweets, all dog-themed tokens are on the rise. A majority of meme coins are soaring after Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog posing as the Twitter CEO. The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023 While Musk did not mention anything to do with cryptocurrencies, the crypto community have read the tweet to mean a possible inclusion of crypto payments on Twitter with the most possible one being Dogecoin (DOGE). Today meme coins’ price surge comes against the backdrop of a sharp drop in the past few days. FLOKI up 40% At press time, the price of FLOKI was up 40.32% to trade at $0.00003107. The meme coin is among the top meme coins gainers coming at number two behind Dogcoin (DOGS) token which had gained 40.67%. FLOKI price chart. Source: Coinmarketcap Floki Is probably the highest meme coin gainer since Elon Musk’s shiba inu dog is called “FLOKI.” Dogecoin up 6% Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are probably the biggest beneficiaries of Musk’s tweets owing to the fact that they were in a free fall in the past few days. The price of DOGE was up 6.03% in the past 24 hours but still down 5.8% over the past seven days. Shiba Inu (INU) price has dropped by 8.81% in the last seven days but is up 4.41% today. Generally, almost all canine meme tokens are on the rise today. However, it is not clear how long Elon’s tweet excitement will last. Share this article Categories Markets Tags DOGE Elon Musk Twitter