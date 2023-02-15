FLOKI, DOGE and SHIB price soars after Musk tweeted photo of his dog

Elon Musk has made several tweets of a dog seated on his CEO seat.

There has been anxiety around the broader crypto community that Twitter will add crypto.

Following the tweets, all dog-themed tokens are on the rise.

A majority of meme coins are soaring after Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog posing as the Twitter CEO.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

While Musk did not mention anything to do with cryptocurrencies, the crypto community have read the tweet to mean a possible inclusion of crypto payments on Twitter with the most possible one being Dogecoin (DOGE).

Today meme coins’ price surge comes against the backdrop of a sharp drop in the past few days.

FLOKI up 40%

At press time, the price of FLOKI was up 40.32% to trade at $0.00003107. The meme coin is among the top meme coins gainers coming at number two behind Dogcoin (DOGS) token which had gained 40.67%.

FLOKI price chart. Source: Coinmarketcap Floki Is probably the highest meme coin gainer since Elon Musk’s shiba inu dog is called “FLOKI.”

Dogecoin up 6%

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are probably the biggest beneficiaries of Musk’s tweets owing to the fact that they were in a free fall in the past few days.

The price of DOGE was up 6.03% in the past 24 hours but still down 5.8% over the past seven days. Shiba Inu (INU) price has dropped by 8.81% in the last seven days but is up 4.41% today.

Generally, almost all canine meme tokens are on the rise today. However, it is not clear how long Elon’s tweet excitement will last.