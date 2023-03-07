FLOKI price surges as trading on WazirX starts

WazirX is India’s largest crypto exchange.

FLOKI is scheduled to start trading on WazirX on March 7, 2023.

FLOKI has risen by about 11% today.

The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in India WazirX recently announced the listing of FLOKI. The exchange already started accepting FLOKI deposits and trading is slated to start today; something that has spurred some positive FLOKI price movement.

FLOKI deposits are live 🚀 You can now deposit $FLOKI on WazirX .@RealFlokiInu! Spread the word 🙌 — WazirX: India Ka Bitcoin Exchange (@WazirXIndia) March 6, 2023

FLOKI’s listing received a lot of hype from the Floki community and the Floki team which in a tweet said that the listing positions FLOKI for massive growth in India

With a massive population of 1.4 billion people, #India is currently the world's second most populous country. It is also one of the world's biggest economies, and a key part of the crypto economy.#Floki is well positioned for massive growth in India. Here's how 👇👇 — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 6, 2023

In follow-up tweets Floki said:

“Through our partnership with India cricket giant The India Maharajas, #Floki will be introduced to 700 MILLION+ cricket fans starting March 10th. India’s biggest and most recognized exchange, WazirX, will also list $FLOKI on March 7th. Just in time for the cricket game to start!

Both of these moves strategically position #Floki to become a force to reckon with in #India: the cricket partnership will introduce Floki to hundreds of millions of Indian users while the WazirX listing makes it very easy for interested users to get the $FLOKI token.”

Recent FLOKI developments

Despite trading 9.4% lower over the past seven days, FLOKI is trading 8.5% up in the last month.

Besides the WazirX listing, the past few days have seen several activities around FLOKI including a recent partnership with Maharaja, Legend League Criquet and the APAC and China announcements.

There is also the FLOKI perpetuals on the popular crypto derivatives exchange Bybit with up to 12.5x leverage which was enabled towards the end of February.

And today, in addition to the WazirX listing, there is also the enabling of FLOKI perpetuals on DigiFinex exchange with up to 100x leverage. DigiFinex has also listed a FLOKI/USDC pair.

Although FLOKI is yet to reclaim last week’s dip, traders expect that the recent developments will spur some price movements for the meme token.