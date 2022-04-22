Flowcode, a highly advanced QR technology platform, announced a partnership with POAP (Proof Of Attendance Protocol) to deliver NFTs and tokens to the masses and link the blockchain to offline experiences, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Partnership launched at Red Rocks

The partnership was launched at the Kevin Gates concert at the iconic Red Rocks last weekend, where Flowcode distributed all of the exclusive NFTs. The vast majority of the concertgoers that claimed the NFTs were new to crypto.

Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Flowcode, commented:

Flowcode connects the Earthverse to the metaverse. We created a seamless mobile-first funnel for consumers to scan and claim NFTs and tokens. By partnering with POAP, fans of incredible artists, like Kevin Gates and hundreds of others, are rewarded with Web3 products including NFTs and a direct to consumer communication channel.

How does it work?

After scanning a Flowcode, POAP enables users to claim and own NFTs without any gas or other fees. They do this via email or an Ethereum wallet. Flowcode creators can distribute NFTs at scale to reward their users. 8,000 organizations issue the protocol regularly. 4.5 million NFTs have been distributed to 800,000 unique wallets.

Jordan Sobel, VP of Business Development at POAP, said:

Pairing POAP with Flowcode allows for seamless minting of NFTs that signify attendance. Flowcode and POAP are a perfect synergy of technology, as both companies are hyper-focused on providing a frictionless Web3 user experience. POAP is one of the best platforms for onboarding big brands and their users to the world of blockchain, while Flowcode offers the security, data, and usability for an ideal consumer experience.

First Web3 suite connecting metaverse and real world

Flowcode gives access to the first and only fully integrated Web3 suite that brings the metaverse and the real world together. Its proprietary QR technology features real-time analytics and data and top-grade design to make interaction and onboarding to Web3 as easy for consumers as possible.

Andrew Duplessie, head of innovation at Flowcode, added:

Flowcode is the front end to Web3. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for consumers to interact with Web3 technologies. Through partnerships like POAP, we are able to scale accessibility to the metaverse, bridging the gap between the offline and online worlds.