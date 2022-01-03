The live Flux price today is $3.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $180 million. Flux is up 25.43% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Flux, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy FLUX now

As FLUX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase FLUX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy FLUX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for FLUX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including FLUX.

What is FLUX?

Flux is the new generation of scalable decentralized cloud infrastructure. It makes it possible to develop, manage, and spawn applications on multiple servers at once. The Flux ecosystem is a fully-operational suite of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions which offer an interoperable, decentralized, AWS-like development environment.

Flux is a native GPU mineable PoW (Proof of Work) coin providing incentive for hardware hosters, XDAO governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware.

Should I buy FLUX today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

FLUX price prediction

Based on the forecast of Wallet Investor, a long-term increase is expected. They predict Flux will reach $15 in 2027. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of over 400%. An investment of $100 in Flux might increase to $506 in 2027.

