Flux reaches $800M in TVS: Best places to buy Flux

After reaching a TVS (Total Value Secured) of $800 million, the token of the Flux network and ecosystem went parabolic.

It has generated a trading volume of $46.7 million and added 14% to its value in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was trading for $1.88.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Flux coin, including whether you should buy it. Here’s where to buy Flux if you choose.

Top places to buy Flux now

As FLUX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase FLUX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy FLUX right now, follow these steps:

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for FLUX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including FLUX.

What is Flux?

The Flux Ecosystem offers a decentralized, interoperable development environment. It is a fully-functional suite of blockchain-as-a-service solutions and decentralized computing services.

It bills itself as the new generation of scalable decentralized cloud infrastructure. It makes it possible to develop, run, and manage applications on multiple servers simultaneously. Flux is ready to embrace the future of dApps, Web 3.0, etc.

Flux is a native GPU mineable POW (Proof of Work) coin providing incentive for hardware hosters, DAO governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware.

Should I buy Flux today?

Flux can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Flux price prediction

Up to Brain predicts Flux will reach $2.89 by the end of 2023. The following year, it will increase to $3.53. In 2025, the analyst believes it will reach an all-time high of $4.4.

