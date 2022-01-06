MetaFootball bills itself as one of the most comprehensive football management games ever created, designed as a play-to-earn game for everyone who loves football and wants to earn token reflections and NFT while managing their own football team. This guide explains what MetaFootball is, whether it’s worth buying, and the top places to buy MetaFootball now.

As MTF is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MTF using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MTF right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for MTF

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MTF.

What is MetaFootball?

MetaFootball provides an advantage over traditional fantasy football leagues in that you are compensated in real money for your efforts because you own the cards you collect, win, and trade. In previous fantasy football games, you don’t own any players, so all you get for your time is the possibility to beat the thousands of other players who enter, but with MetaFootball, you get to collect cards (players) that you are given complete ownership of for the rest of your life.

According to CoinCodex, the value of MetaFootball will rise by 22.86% and reach $ 0.0000000089 by January 11. The current sentiment is bearish while the Fear & Greed Index is showing Extreme Fear. MetaFootball recorded 40% green days with price volatility over the last month. Based on their MetaFootball forecast, it's now a bad time to buy MetaFootball.

