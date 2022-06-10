Blockchain.com to give 83 million users free NFT domains after partnering Web3 identity provider Unstoppable Domains.

Free NFT domains are coming to you if you are a user at one of the world’s earliest Bitcoin exchanges and wallet provider.

Blockchain.com, a leading Bitcoin exchange and global wallet provider, in partnership with NFT domain name platform Unstoppable Domains, has announced it will give all of its 83 million wallet users a free .blockchain domain.

Unstoppable domains, which has issued 2.4 million NFT domain names across the ecosystem, will work with the London-based trading platform to give users full control. According to the two companies, the development will greatly aid in the adoption of crypto and Web3.

Own your “identity in Web3”

As noted in their Friday announcement, Blockchain.com Wallet users will get domain names such as “carter.blockchain”, which they will use instead of the current alphanumeric addresses.

The NFT domains accords each user control and ownership over their digital identity, with risks of wrong transactions reduced. The new domains also come with portable Web3 identifiers that allow users easy access to and usage across multiple ecosystems, including 200+ apps, exchanges, wallets and marketplaces.

“With a .blockchain domain, our users can not only send and receive crypto as easily as they send email, but own their identity in Web3,” Lane Kasselman, an executive at Blockchain.com said in a statement. He added:

“Our partnership with Unstoppable Domains marks the first custom top level domain (TLD) and gives us a unique way to share the .blockchain name with the millions of users of the Blockchain.com Wallet.”

NFT domains in .bitcoin, .crypto, and .coin

Apart from the free .blockchain NFT domain users will receive over the coming weeks, Unstoppable Domains will also allow people to buy one if they want to customize theirs or have more than one.

The Web3 identity provider already offers users access to wallet domains such as .crypto, .x, .nft, .bitcoin and and .coin – making it easy for people to send and receive funds.

Unstoppable mints its NFT domains on the Polygon blockchain.