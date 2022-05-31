Free-to-play P2E MMO strategy game Meta Apes debuts on BNB Application Sidechain

The free-to-play, play-to-earn MMO strategy game Meta Apes has become the first game to go live on BNB Application Sidechain. The game is designed for a mobile-first experience. It is currently only available for Android devices on Google Play. The iOS version is expected to be launched in the near future.

The Meta Apes game features a post-apocalyptic world where a new era ruled by Apes has begun after the vanishing of the human race. The ultimate goal is space domination.

Players are to work very closely with their Gang to become the strongest Ape clan and win the ultimate race to space.

While commenting about the game, the Business Lead at Meta Apes, Taylor Shim, said:

“Meta Apes was born out of this idea of creating a community-oriented game that offers both audiences something valuable – 1) an opportunity for the traditional gamers to earn & truly own their in-game assets and 2) a much more interactive and enjoyable experience to the blockchain gamers who are primarily looking to earn… Building on an application-focused sidechain helps us avoid a lot of the common issues seen in blockchain gaming like network congestion and giving us a lot more flexibility in terms of game design & tokenomics.”

Meta Apes is built using Ankr’s gaming SDK

Meta Apes was developed using Ankr’s gaming software development kit. The game combines the fun gameplay in Web2.0 with monetization mechanisms and incentives for players. The monetization and incentives is a Web3.0 capability thus making Meta Apes a front runner in the blockchain gaming industry.

By integrating blockchain technology, Meta Apes will have in-game cryptocurrencies, NFT characters, and digital ownerships.

Players with therefore be able to trade or sell their in-game assets freely within the ecosystem when playing.

It is important to note that Ankr also helped in the development of the BNB Application Sidechain (BAS) which allows developers to create and operate their own blockchains that run parallel to the BNB Chain mainnet. Applications and games like Meta Apes that launch on BAS will have much higher throughput and extremely low transaction fees.