Fantom is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today following a crucial integration.

FTX, the native coin of the Fantom blockchain, is up by more than 18% in the last 24 hours. The coin is outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies after rallying by nearly 20% so far today.

The rally comes after Fantom Foundation announced that Ramp Network had integrated Fantom. Ramp is a company that builds vital infrastructure connecting crypto to the global financial network.

According to the Fantom team, users onboarding to Fantom via Ramp can expect efficient and reliable transaction settlement. Fantom builders can connect to the Ramp SDK with just a few lines of code, the Fantom Foundation added.

FTM’s rally comes as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers from the slump it suffered earlier this week. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.03 trillion, up by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading around $20,600 and could rally towards $21k soon after adding more than 1% to its value today. Ether is also trading close to $1,600 after rallying by 2% in the last 24 hours.

Key levels to watch

The FTM/USD 4-hour chart is bullish, as Fantom has been performing well over the past few hours. The technical indicators show that FTM is outperforming the broader crypto market.

FTM/USD Chart By TradingView

The MACD line is above the neutral zone, indicating bullish momentum. The 14-day relative strength index of 72 also shows that FTM could soon enter the overbought region.

At press time, FTM is trading at $0.2753 per coin. If the positive trend continues, FTM could surge past the $0.3208 resistance level before the end of the day.

With the support of the broader cryptocurrency market, FTM could rally past the $0.450 resistance level over the coming days.

