FTM soars by 10% after Fantom integrates with Ledger Live

FTM has been the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours.

The rally comes after Fantom announced its integration with Ledger Live.

FTM could rally toward the $0.270 resistance level in the near term.

Fantom integrates with Ledger Live

FTM, the native token of the Fantom blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far today. It has added 10% to its value in the last 24 hours.

The rally comes after the Fantom Foundation announced that Fantom had integrated with Ledger Live.

Fantom just arrived on @Ledger Live! Users can now send, receive & view their $FTM directly through the Ledger Live app.https://t.co/cfbXguC0US pic.twitter.com/PFUPEyQkrW — Fantom Foundation (@FantomFDN) November 29, 2022

Ledger is one of the leading hardware wallet manufacturers in the cryptocurrency space. This latest cryptocurrency news means that users can now send, receive and view their FTM directly through the Ledger Live app.

The broader crypto market has been performing well since its poor start to the week. The total crypto market cap is now above $850 billion after adding 2% to its value over the last few hours.

Bitcoin is also up by more than 2% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of Bitcoin stands close to the $17k resistance level.

Key levels to watch

The FTM/USD 4-hour chart is bullish, as Fantom has been performing well in the last few days. Technical indicators show that FTM is outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.

With the MACD line above the neutral zone, bulls are currently in control of the Fantom market. Furthermore, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 84 indicates that FTM is very close to entering the overbought zone.

At press time, FTM is trading at $0.2395 per coin. With the bulls still in charge, FTM could surge past the $0.270 resistance level in the coming hours.

However, FTM would need the support of the broader cryptocurrency market to break past the $0.30 resistance level for the first time in nearly one month.

