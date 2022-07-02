FTX token price outlook after BlockFi acquisition deal

FTT holds steady at a $24 support level.

FTX exchange to acquire BlockFi for $240 million.

The Crypto sector faces bearish pressure amid macro-economic factors.

As the cryptocurrency sector faces bearish pressure, FTT and other tokens native to crypto exchanges have remained resilient. FTT has only lost 9.6% in the past month since trading at $27, as per data from CoinMarketCap .

Comparatively, bitcoin has plunged 36% in the bearish market, which is attributed to macroeconomic factors. The hike of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and the political turmoil in Europe has shifted attention to the less risky assets.

FTT token is currently trading at $24.4 after a 0.65% gain in the past day but remains down 8.98% in the last week. Overall, the token is trading at 69% below its all-time high of $76.4.

FTX gets option to acquire BlockFi for $240 million

FTX has signed a deal with the option to acquire the embattled crypto lender BlockFi for $240 million in a move to benefit from the bearish crypto space. The deal also includes extending the lender a $400 million revolving credit facility. Although the announcement is yet to impact the value of the FTT token, investors are expecting to benefit from the long-term gains from the expansion.

FTX has also been keen on its geographical expansion. The exchange was licensed in the first quarter to operate a virtual asset exchange and clearing house services in the UAE. Aside, The firm’s European subsidiary was awarded a license to offer services to institutional investors.

FTT holds steady at $24 support

Source: Tradingview

From the daily technical outlook above, FTT is consolidating at the $24 support level after dropping below $35. The token has been on a steady decline since reaching a high of $51 towards the end of March. The RSI is at 42, affirming that the token has not entered the oversold zone, and further downward momentum could be seen. With the token at a key support level, a drop below it will open further weakness, and the FTT can trade lower.

Summary

As macro-economic factors continue to hold down the various crypto assets, FTT will remain largely bearish before a trend reversal. If the token goes below the current support level of $24, it could open further downward pressure. A buy entry is only recommended if the price clears above the current level with the confirmation of a bullish price signal.