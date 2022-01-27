Gal Yosef launches Meta Eagle Club NFT collection

Globally respected 3D artist Gal Yosef is excited to launch his Meta Eagle Club NFT collection, which will be backed by the internationally acclaimed Eden Gallery, Invezz learned from a press release.

About Gal Yosef

Gal Yosef is well-known in the 3D art and NFT community. He created the swiftly sold out Crypto Bulls Society collection, which earned over $50 million from primary sales and market auctions. He has worked with celebrities like Justin Bieber and DJ Steve Aoki.

One of his unique NFTs, created through such a collaboration, fetched $214,000 at Sotheby's. The upcoming Meta Eagle Club NFT collection will feature his lifelike cartoon-style avatars, which are universally adored.

A critical turning point

The collaboration between Gal Yosef and Eden Gallery is a critical turning point in the NFT industry. Projects from accredited artists are emerging front and center.

Through their combined skills and the NFT collection, Gal Yosef and Eden Gallery will bring a new vision to NFT art.

Collection features art world with 12K eagle avatars

The NFT collection, which is the first installment of a series of Gal Yosef's own collections, features a digital art world named Galyverse. The first collection in this digital world is comprised of 12,000 captivating eagle avatars. Gal Yosef explains the choice of the eagle:

I was searching for a character that could help portray a charismatic avatar, but also one that's warm and inspiring to others. Depicted as a symbol of freedom in so many different cultures, Eagles, out of the entire animal kingdom, also represent the strong and brave-hearted. Working on the wings and feathers allowed me to soar and explore new heights in 3D art.

Merging art and community

The Meta Eagle Club wants to merge community building with upscale art, an evolving vision, and exclusive physical gallery events.

It will bring physical artwork to Eagle avatar owners to support NFT collectors. Eden Gallery and RNSNC, its cutting-edge NFT studio, will help make this possible. Collectors will also enjoy additional benefits, including VIP flights around the world.