Gala Games has announced Galaverse launch dates and Gala (GALA) coin price jumps 19%

While the market has been trading sideways over the past few weeks, several metaverse coins have seen significant price gains with GALA gaining 19.20% in the last 24 hours as others like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) see a single-digit percentage price gain.

At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.338844 with a daily high of $0.3415 and a daily low of $0.2811.

It has a trading volume of $1,651,491,576 up over 81% in the last 24 hours, a market cap of $2,364,184,488 and a circulating supply of 6,977,205,436 GALA coins.

Now let’s see what the surge is all about.

Gala Games’ Galaverse

In a nutshell, Gala is a blockchain gaming studio that gives players control over their games.

Today the gaming studio made a big stride after announcing the dates of their upcoming Galaverse launch, a 3-day event that will be held between 7th and 8th June in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Don’t miss your opportunity to attend Galaverse this June in Copenhagen, Denmark!🎉 More info in the article👇https://t.co/eXNfDbFni5 — Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) February 14, 2022

The official blog stated:

‘’It was clear that the Galaverse is much much larger than anyone event, no matter how epic. With memories of -into the galaverse still fresh in our minds, we’ve set out to plan the first of this year’s events! That’s right — the FIRST!’’

In their last event held in mid-December 2021 in Las Vegas, the Gala Games team presented an immersive world-class experience as well as announced its upcoming projects like the walking Dead, Legacy, Empires, and Last Expedition.

In their blog post, Gala Games clarified that participants will only be required to purchase a single ticket for the whole event. The available tickets will be 800 only which will cost $8,000 for the singles and $14,000 for the couples.

This is their second biggest announcement this month as the earlier reports from CoinGape confirmed their plan where was to invest $5 billion in the expansion of its NFT ecosystem next year.

According to the report, the fund will be allocated as follows; $2billion into the game development, $1billion to the music studio project and the remaining $2 billion will go to Gala theme park NFTs and movies each receiving $1 billion.