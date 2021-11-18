Gala is up 31% today: here’s where to buy the world-class gaming token

The live Gala price today is $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.3 billion. Gala is up 30.79% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy GALA, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy GALA now

What is GALA?

GALA is the token of Gala Games, which aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by restoring game control to players. Gala Games mission is to make “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” They want to keep players from spending hundreds on in-game assets that they can lose at the click of a button.

Should I buy GALA today?

GALA is a novel concept, and it’s not clear how its price trajectory will develop. Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

GALA price prediction

According to Price Prediction Net, Gala token will reach an average value of $0.20 in 2022, $0.60 in 2025 and $1.31 in 2027.

