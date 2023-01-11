GALA price falls after Gala Games deletes Hollywood star partnership tweet

At the time of writing, GALA token had dropped by more than 11%.

Gala Games is under fire after secretly deleting a tweet announcing their partnership with Hollywood stars.

This comes after GALA shot up by more than 70%to above $0.051.

Metaverse cryptocurrency GALA price has dropped considerably in the past few hours after the parent firm Gala Games deleted a tweet announcing its partnership with several Hollywood stars including The Rock. What has irked most crypto followers is that Gala Games deleted the tweet without offering any explanation.

The tweet that Gala Games had posted on Monday stating that it was working with Dwayne “The Rock”, Mark Wahlberg, and Johnson pushed the price of GALA up by more than 70%, the highest price the token has reached since September 2022.

The tweet stated that the game development platform was “developing two films with the Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) and Mark Wahlberg! Two absolutely huge forces in the entertainment industry. You’ve seen their work on screen, but I think their presence might be even more powerful off the screen and we are so happy to get the chance to work with them.”

Gala Game’s silence after deleting post

Several Twitter handles have been created questioning how genuine the announcement was.

Nevertheless, despite today’s pullback, GALA still remains the top mover for the month among the gaming tokens. GALA has gained about 130% while The Sandbox’s SAND token has only surged by 30%, and Decentraland’s MANA has risen by 22%.