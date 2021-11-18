Gala price gathering momentum after the introduction of the Town Star play-to-earn game

Today Gala price is up by 178 in the last seven days and it is on the rise after the introduction of the Town star play-to-play earn game on its platform.

Its 24-hour trading volume is about $3 billion making Gala one of the major gainers on crypto.com trailed by CRO.

What Is Gala?

Gala Games is a company that develops video games using blockchain methodology.

It was founded in 2020 and it is one of the top contenders in the GameFi sector of cryptocurrency. Through a combination of DeFi aspects into decentralized blockchain-based games, users are allowed to own assets within the ecosystem.

Why Is Gala Price Rising?

The announcement was made yesterday regarding the introduction of the Town Star Nodes to the Gala platform.

The game was launched last month on the Gala Network. The game allows players to make money by selling goods and upgrading their selected town using this money.

By holding GALA you can earn TOWN tokens and add an NFT to the town. Currently, the cheapest GALA NFT is the Haunted Crypt worth $2,000, though not a cheap enterprise by any means.

The daily rewards that will be generated from the NFT in the town can surpass its price.

Gala Network has Town Star Node licenses which is a new feature to allow users to grow it as they earn rewards.

Currently, they have more than 20,000 Gala nodes online without a single Town-Star-nodes. With the users running their Town Star node, they will be able to earn more rewards as they improve and secure the network.

In the last 24 hours, TOWN’s price increased by over 127% along with the Gala price. Gala aims to be the best in the GameFi sector of cryptocurrency.

GALA will be extremely bullish if it will continue to release blockchain games and structure them with its tokens like Town star.