Gate.io Announces Launch of Mirror World NFTs on NFT Box

Majuro, Marshall Islands, 30th May, 2022, Chainwire

Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges with over 10 million users worldwide and a wide range of tradable assets has announced the upcoming listing of Mirror World NFTs, on its NFT marketplace , set to launch in June 1st, 2022.

About Mirror World

Mirror World is a game matrix with AI-powered virtual beings (the Mirrors), fighting along with the players in the game universe. Mirrors are fully interoperable with all the Play-to-Earn games in our matrix. This means that anyone with a pass can use it to access any of them.

Among the existing game world designs, Mirror World includes [Mirrama], an ARPG that combines Roguelike gameplay, [Brawl of Mirror], a casual PVP-based arena dueling game; and [Beacon], an SLG-based game.

Mirror World is a perfect blend of a virtual playground, a fun game experience, and a source of real-world rewards. The Mirror NFT is the world’s first intelligent NFT, with each Mirror designed to have its unique characteristics, exclusive attributes, and ranks. With the AI-driven Soul, Mirror NFTs are dynamic and interactive allow holders to connect to the whole game ecosystem. Currently, all 11,000 Mirrors for Generation Assets have been sold out and activated for trading.

Mirror Gen2 NFT collection contains 3 factions: Vida, Xeon and Nova, and within each faction, Mirror can be minted in Common, Rare, Elite, Legendary, and Mythical rarities, and these AI-Powered Assets can be used in the Mirror World Matrix.

The Mirror Gen2 NFT , which will be launched on Gate.io, is priced at $50 for a quantity of 528 units. Mirror NFT is a core asset within Mirror World and serves the following purposes:

• One Pass to Mirror World Matrix (3+ P2E Games Release in 2022)

• Intelligent Virtual Beings with Independent Personalities

• Mirror World In-Game Governance

As NFT Box continues to expand and experience overall success, Gate.io is committed to further contributing to the development of the Blockchain’s GameFi and NFT communities, as well as wishes to employ this incorporation to significantly highlight its unremitting dedication.

About Gate.io NFT Box

Gate.io NFT Box is one of the world’s first centralized NFT trading platform for collectibles, music, art, and gaming assets. It consists of two parts: a pioneering zero-threshold creation platform and an auction trading platform. Creators on the platform qualify for a token evaluation to get listed on the main Gate.io exchange.

NFT Box is accessible through Gate.io’s main exchange which features unique coins and tokens on its spot and futures markets, in addition to Wallet.io, a dedicated crypto wallet, Startup, a blockchain projects discounts platform, and blockchain ecosystem through its native GateChain.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the oldest, leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Gate.io offers most of the leading digital assets and has over 10 million registered users across the world. It is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko, and has been verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI). Additionally, Gate.io has been given a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. Besides the main exchange, Gate.io also offers other services such as decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investments, wallet services, and more.

