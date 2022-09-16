Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs

Majuro, Marshall Islands, 16th September, 2022, Chainwire

What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has ZERO fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH, and more.

USD-pegged stablecoins such as USDC, TUSD, PAX, BUSD, and more can be traded on USD spot pairs without the need for conversion and with no maker or taker fees. With USD-pegged stables being the most commonly traded stablecoins on the market, having no fees helps make trading much cheaper. These reduced fees will remain in place indefinitely until further notice.

Gate.io makes trading a seamless, easy, and low-cost experience so traders can better focus on their positions and strategies and worry less about the rest. Gate.io has the largest selection of cryptocurrencies among the mainstream exchanges, with more than 50 USD pairs.

Eliminating USD trading fees is another user experience enhancement following Gate.io’s 9th anniversary, including refreshed branding, lower and more flexible fees platform-wide, trading competitions with multi-million dollar max prize pools, and much more.

With nearly a decade of refinement, fine-tuning, and industry experience, Gate.io provides a comprehensive and safe trading experience trusted by millions of crypto users worldwide. Users can trade over 1,500 cryptocurrencies on over 2,500 trading pairs in the spot and futures market and access lending, NFTs, Web3, copy trading, exclusive fee discounts, and bonus rewards.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the pioneers in the crypto industry. It has established a comprehensive ecosystem, which includes a cryptocurrency exchange, public blockchain, decentralized finance, research and analysis, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubator labs, and more.

Gate.io offers services related to trading multiple leading digital assets, and it has grown to serve over 10 million users worldwide. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko and has received a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021.

Contacts

Dion Guillaume, Head of PR & Communication, Gate.io, [email protected]