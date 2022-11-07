Gate.io, one of the first and biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has brought the leading crypto-based payment product Gate Pay to market, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The exchange believes crypto will be adopted by mass users soon and will become a standard means of payment. The exchange is launching Gate Pay to give the public access to the Web 3.0 lifestyle by serving companies and individuals with its crypto-based payment solution.

Unlocking the potential of Web3

Gate Pay is a free, highly secure payment technology developed by Gate.io. Merchants can start accepting crypto using business-friendly tools, and users can gain access to a user-friendlier method of paying for goods and services in crypto.

At the moment, the tool supports almost two dozen cryptocurrencies for payments and plans to add a hundred more in the future.

How it works

Merchants can use the tool by integrating it into their online and retail stores or launching on the third-party dApp platform Gate MiniApp, which is integrated right into Gate.io’s ecosystem. Gate.io CEO and founder Dr. Lin Han said:

Gate Pay is the next step in our mission to further crypto adoption. It will reduce the barriers for individuals and merchants to full use crypto by bridging the gap between Web 3.0 and everyday life.

Full support to partners guaranteed

The exchange will offer business partners integrating Gate Pay full support. Its partners will also have additional access to elements of the ecosystem, such as the Gate MiniApp, which already hosts some major Web 3.0 apps. Those include Travala.com, a crypto travel booking service, and Uquid, an online crypto-friendly retailer.

Up to 11% cashback on payments with Gate

Starting tomorrow, November 8, all those who make purchases on Uquid are eligible to win a $500 gift box. Everyone who makes payments with the new tool will get up to 11% cashback.

In the future, the exchange will continue to evolve Gate Pay, with plans to introduce promotional handouts, C2C transfers, etc.