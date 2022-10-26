Gleec Coin is set to list on six cryptocurrency exchanges, including Phemex, MEXC, and Choise.com.

Gleec, a decentralised digital ecosystem powered by blockchain, announced that its Gleec Coin would soon be available on six top cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Gleec said the listing became possible thanks to its partnerships with Changelly, Changelly Pro, and FMFW, formerly Bitcoin.com.

Gleec said the partnerships are designed to create a deep liquidity order book for its native coin, Gleec coin.

Following this latest cryptocurrency news, the Gleec Coin will go live on several crypto exchanges, including Phemex, MEXC, and Choise.com, formerly Crypterium. Listing Gleec on those exchanges is to ensure there is enough liquidity for the coin and enhance its market to investors, the team added.

While commenting on the upcoming Gleec listing, Danish Chaudhry, CEO of the FMFW.io Exchange, said;

“We are excited to welcome a valuable project like Gleec, which has real utility and can positively impact the entire crypto ecosystem and make DeFi more accessible to everyone. Gleec’s mission aligns with our philosophy of aiming to make blockchain available across the world and over a wide range of industries.”

Gleec said the addition of its native currency on these exchanges ensures a high volume order book for the coin, giving every investor an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade the coin at their convenience.

The team also revealed that all contracts with the exchanges had been signed, having listed its coin to Changelly Pro on 20th October and Changelly on 22nd October.

The FMFW exchange will list the Gleec Coin today, October 26th, while the coin will go live on MEXC on October 29th. Finally, Phemex will list the coin on November 9th. The listing on Choise.com is yet to be confirmed, the team revealed.

Gleec said the listing of its native coin on these exchanges comes at a time that the crypto market is struggling, with the price action being bearish since reaching all-time highs in November last year.

The team said it intends to introduce a single central order book aiming to improve liquidity for the GLEEC/BTC and GLEEC/USDT pairs.

By sharing liquidity between multiple platforms, Gleec wants to ensure better price discovery for the cryptocurrency industry. The integration of the exchanges also allows continuous communication between them, securing the execution of orders in real time, Gleec explained.

GLEEC is a digital ecosystem powered by blockchain and a reliable exchange where users can buy, sell, trade, and store their cryptocurrencies. The platform is designed to ensure great transparency, guaranteed security, and easy-to-trade services.