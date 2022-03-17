GMT Token recently added a new way to help crypto enthusiasts buy its native asset. In addition to the crypto-to-crypto method, GMT is now cooperating with Advcash to ease the process of buying it.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy GMT Token, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy GMT Token now

As GMT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase GMT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy GMT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to use a regulated exchange or broker to buy ETH, then send it to a compatible wallet to swap for GMT.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for GMT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including GMT.

What is GMT Token?

GMT Token is billed as a token backed by real assets that brings in daily BTC income to its owner. Each GMT is backed by real computing power (TH/s) via the SHA-256 protocol. The protocol runs on Ethereum.

The initial issue was 100,000,000 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain platform, which are backed by 100,000 TH/s, so 1 GMT = 0,001 TH/s.

GMT’s team is constantly introducing additional capacities and carrying out additional emissions of the GMT token. Their main goal is to bring the number of tokens in circulation up to 10 billion GMT.

Following each additional emission, the team activates the mechanism of burning 20-100% of new tokens, which leads to an increase in the profitability of GMT.

The released computing power is redistributed among all GMTs in circulation, increasing the computing power that provides tokens as well as mining income.

Should I buy GMT Token today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

GMT Token price prediction

Digital Coin Price foresees a long-term price increase. The coin is trading for $0.24 at the time of writing. They predict it will trade for an average of $0.31 this year, up to a maximum of $0.33. In 2023, it will be worth at least $0.31. It can go up to $0.40.

In 2024, the minimum price is $0.29 and the maximum one predicted is $0.41. In 2025, its price will range from $0.41 to $0.51.

